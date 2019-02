Falkirk assistant Darren Taylor conducted media duties with Ray McKinnon suffering a minor illness, and he was pleased to see the side see off a tough Alloa challenge.

AS IT HAPPENED: Alloa 1 Falkirk 2 LIVE

Jim Goodwin though was again disappointed in the goals his side conceded.

Jim Goodwin and Darren Taylor. Picture Michael Gillen.

Falkirk hoist themselves to eighth in the league table with the win - their highest league position since April 28, 2018.

READ MORE: Alloa 1 Falkirk 2: Match report