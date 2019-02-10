Alloa 1 Falkirk 2: Fans views

More than 1500 Bairns made the trip. Picture Michael Gillen.
Here’s what you had to say after yesterday’s 2-1 win for Falkirk that lifted them out of the relegation zone.

@McGFFC: “Turnout from the fans was simply fantastic considering it was a 8th v 10th match. Thought we really dug deep today and were well worthy of our win.”

The Falkirk fans were sent home happy. Picture Michael Gillen.

@UncleBairn: “A hard fought and vital victory. Job done, in horrible conditions and on a pitch the size of a pizza box. Onwards and upwards.”

David Morrison: “Imagine if we had recruited Ray instead of Hartley!? A massive three points for us, well done Bairns.”

John Fairley: “The strong west wind spoiled the game and made it farcical at times but job done and there points in the bag. COYB”

@StewartBaillie: “Love the asst manager celebrations, seems one of the boys.”

Gordon Robertson: “Great win on half a pitch. McKenna is a class act along with Paton & Dixon. Loving Saturday’s again COYB”

Robert Smith: “Wasn’t the best performance but it was about getting the points that counted today. Pitch dimensions didn’t help the football match at all today.”

Connor Brown: “Great performance. little nervy at times but they stuck well together. Rudden ran his socks off deserved a goal. COYB”

Jean Yvonne Kirk: “We actually have a team now, well worked by all.”

William Laing: “Paul Paton man of the match.”

Dawn Smillie: “The team worked well together and a great result for the fans. Superb support today.”

@Ryan_Calum1876: “Fantastic turnout again from the Bairns support. The team put in a professional performance in horrible conditions. The Bairns are on the up!”

@Alibalibeebrown: “Great support today despite that wind!! Well worth it though, just thawed out now! On our way up.”

Marshall Fleming: “Difficult conditions today to play slick football, but the guys did well as a unit to get the result we needed. Could have had more goals with the chances we had.”

@Paultrevmiller: “Good day all around.”

Grant Elliot: “50/50 in the first half but better second and really should have won by two or three more goals. Deserved the win and now only one point and place behind Dunfermline.”

@smitfa01: “Hard watch first half, much better second, hard fought win, terrific away support again.”

Jim Wallace: “Results what matter at this time.Need to push midfield a little higher to support Rudden.”

Christopher Nelson: “Hard conditions to get the ball down and play second half came out the traps flying creating plenty off chances should won by more but a vital three points COYB”

Keith Kleinman: “Well played the team up up and away starting to play well as a team.”

Gordon Mccall: “It wasn’t pretty but a job was done.”

Tom Mayes: “On the up COYB.”

Stuart Penman: “I can enjoy my Saturday night now.”

Chris Hynd: “First half was patchy, much better 2nd half. Great result and a great day out with my wee boy!”

Stephen Johnston: “ Job done.”