Falkirk ace Aidan Nesbitt reckons team-mates ‘have a point to prove’ in Scottish Premiership as ex-Celtic prospect goes full circle.

Aidan Nesbitt reckons his Falkirk team-mates “have a point to prove” in the Scottish Premiership this season as they make the step up to the SPFL’s top flight after back-to-back title successes.

The midfielder, 28, is now playing in his fifth campaign for the Bairns since joining in the summer of 2021, and he is one of two players - alongside Leon McCann - still remaining from the squad that started that infamous 2021/22 League One season. A sixth-placed finish in the third tier was somehow overshadowed by the club’s off-field antics, and compared to now it feels like a totally different club. Off the pitch and on the pitch, Falkirk has been transformed. Impressively, most of the Bairns’ current crop have part of the journey back to the top flight under John McGlynn’s stewardship, and Nesbitt spoke of his pride of being able to be part of the full journey back to the Premiership.

Nesbitt: Falkirk ‘a different club now’

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s opener against Dundee United, he said: “I joined Falkirk after the club’s worst ever season and we managed to actually eclipse that the first season I was at the club. To go from that real low and then go on such an upward trajectory the following season is amazing really. When I first signing it was a different club than it is now. I am just grateful that I have been here for the full ride. We’ve all pulled together. It’s only me and Leon (McCann) left now from that season.”

For most of the Falkirk squad, Sunday will be a first taste of top-flight football in Scotland - but former Celtic youth prospect Nesbitt has previous Premiership experience. He played a handful of games on loan at Partick Thistle from the Hoops back in 2016, and he believes that so many players in the Bairns’ current crop have a similar story to him. A point to prove having made a journey up through the lower leagues.

We can compete in Premiership, says attacker

“We want to go and show that a team made up of mostly Scottish boys can compete at that level,” Nesbitt said. “We are what we are. We feel that we are more than good enough to compete, even although some of us, including myself have come right through with Falkirk. Some of the teams are probably overlooking Scottish players now and going abroad. We deserve to be here and the football club does too. I feel like we have a point to prove. But we understand that we can’t replicate what we have done over the past couple of years, if we did that it really would be a story for ages! As players we just need to get used to the Premiership quickly and not get up or down.

Aidan Nesbitt scores for Falkirk against Cove Rangers on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign - five seasons on and he'll be hoping to face Dundee United in the Bairns' Premiership opener this Sunday | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

He added: “I’ve been a Falkirk player for five years now and I know and understand what I can bring to the team and what my role is right now. I just want to bring out the best of what I can do on the park for the team. The highest level is where you want to be and it is brilliant to be a Premiership player. Everyone is buzzing for it. The League Cup group stage went well and I started one of the games and got minutes in the other ones. It is going to be different. Teams have previously put men behind the ball and tried to combat our strengths but it won’t really be like that this year. Teams will come right out and go for man for man. Teams will come after us. Dundee United have a team full of international players, just like most of the other Premiership teams.”