16 not out: Paul Hartley searching for 'attacker'

After putting pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon, Mark Russell became Falkirk’s sixteenth summer signing.

Manager Paul Hartley was happy with his latest arrival, telling the Falkirk Herald that he tried to sign the ‘versatile’ Russell for Dundee.

Mark Russell was on trial at the Bairns

"I've kept an eye on Mark for a number of years. I tried to get him when I was at Dundee but the price was too much for us at the time.

"We had him in pre-season and he had a couple of options which have fallen through.

"We are delighted we have Mark in, he offers a versatility in the squad and can play anywhere down the left hand side."

The Bairns aren’t done at 16, however, with Hartley hoping to add an attacker before the window closes.

“We will try to get an attacking player in, and there will be a few going out by the end of the month.

“We need to reduce the numbers a little bit, we are carrying too many players."

Joe McKee, Scott Shepherd and Alex Harris, all missing from today's squad photo, are likely to leave the Bairns before the end of August.