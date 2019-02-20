12 Falkirk players who have played for Celtic

Here we identify a dozen Bairns players who have also worn the Hoops over the last three decades
Some moved west from Falkirk while others took different routes, which ones do you remember?
1. Gary Gillespie
Appointed Falkirk captain at 17 years old by boss Billy Little in 1977 and made 22 appearances before moving to Coventry City. Won the European Cup with Liverpool in 1984. Made 69 appearances for Celtic after joining them in 1991.
Marshall joined Falkirk from East Fife in 1987 making over 170 appearances. He left to join Celtic and was part of the side that lost out on penalties to Raith Rovers in 1994 League Cup final. In 1998 he left for Kilmarnock.
Former Bairns boss'Yogi' had two spells as a player for Falkirk first joining the club in 1990. He won the Scottish First Division with Falkirk in 1993-94. Hughes moved to Celtic in 1995 and made 42 appearances for the Hoops.
Started out his career at Celtic. Nicknamed Baggio but it was an unfair comparison. Signed for Falkirk for �100,000 and was part of a successful side which finished fifth in the top flight in 1995. Followed Jefferies to Hearts.