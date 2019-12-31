FALKIRK FC: Worst results of the decade 2010-2019 As the decade draws to a close and we move into the Twenty20s, Sports Editor David Oliver looks back at ten Bairns games, memorable for the wrong reasons. Counting down to 'the most painful' game of the last 10 years - do you agree? What would you have listed... or not? 1. Dunfermline 3 Falkirk 0 May 7, 2011. Derby defeat made worse by Pars lifting the league trophy, Leishman's aeroplane dance and gloating fans waving brown shoes at Steven Pressley. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Kilmarnock 4 Falkirk 0 May 22, 2016. Another sad end to a great season. Killie turned the tables in the second leg and kept Bairns in the Championship where they put them six years earlier. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Falkirk 0 Connah's Quay Nomads 1 September 8, 2018. The then unknown Welsh side knocked a team of Paul Hartley's misfits out of the Irn-Bru Cup despite a change in manager. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ross County 7 Falkirk 0 September 22, 2015. Previous season's cup finalists were humbled in Dingwall after a nightmare trip north where everything went wrong. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3