FALKIRK FC: Worst results of the decade 2010-2019

Counting down to 'the most painful' game of the last 10 years - do you agree? What would you have listed... or not?

1. Dunfermline 3 Falkirk 0 May 7, 2011. Derby defeat made worse by Pars lifting the league trophy, Leishman's aeroplane dance and gloating fans waving brown shoes at Steven Pressley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Kilmarnock 4 Falkirk 0 May 22, 2016. Another sad end to a great season. Killie turned the tables in the second leg and kept Bairns in the Championship where they put them six years earlier. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Falkirk 0 Connah's Quay Nomads 1 September 8, 2018. The then unknown Welsh side knocked a team of Paul Hartley's misfits out of the Irn-Bru Cup despite a change in manager. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Ross County 7 Falkirk 0 September 22, 2015. Previous season's cup finalists were humbled in Dingwall after a nightmare trip north where everything went wrong. jpimedia Buy a Photo

