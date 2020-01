As the decade draws to a close and we move into the Twenty20s, Sports Editor David Oliver looks back at ten Bairns games, memorable for the wrong reasons.

Counting down to 'the most painful' game of the last 10 years - do you agree? What would you have listed... or not?

May 7, 2011. Derby defeat made worse by Pars lifting the league trophy, Leishman's aeroplane dance and gloating fans waving brown shoes at Steven Pressley.

May 22, 2016. Another sad end to a great season. Killie turned the tables in the second leg and kept Bairns in the Championship where they put them six years earlier.

September 8, 2018. The then unknown Welsh side knocked a team of Paul Hartley's misfits out of the Irn-Bru Cup despite a change in manager.

September 22, 2015. Previous season's cup finalists were humbled in Dingwall after a nightmare trip north where everything went wrong.

May 31, 2015. From a wonderful achievement and feel-good factor pre-match to a painful defeat with the cup within grasp. The best, and worst, of times.

May 18, 2017. So near yet so far... the story of the decade. Paul Dixon's late header edged Ray McKinnon's team through a pulsating play-off after another epic season with Peter Houston.

April 13, 2013. Heartache against Hibs in Gary Holt's debut. From dynamically going 3-0 up and cruising to a sickening extra-time defeat. Heart-breaking at Hampden.

May 8, 2010. Even Steven Pressley's guarantee couldn't keep Falkirk up and the draw sent them down to the First Division. Ryan Flynn missed a great late chance.

April 6, 2019. This is the one that did it. Defeat to league relegation rivals, at home in a winnable game consigning the Bairns to the drop into the third tier.