With financial constraints meaning Falkirk FC will likely have to drop to part-time status without promotion to the Scottish Championship this season, Bairns stars are under pressure to at last deliver the third tier title in this, their fifth season in League One.

The Falkirk Herald has been speaking to Falkirk striker Gary Oliver to get his thoughts on this added weight of expectation, as the leaders battle it out with second-placed rivals Hamilton Accies who also have 23 points from nine games.

“There’s always pressure,” Oliver, 28, said. “Falkirk are in League One so you always need to try and win the league.

"I think it’s added pressure to us. You just want to try and win every game, keep doing what we have been doing so far and hopefully it’s enough.

"There will be another couple of upsets here and there but it’s a two-horse race just now.

"We need to hope that Hamilton slip up and I’m sure they hope we slip up. We just need to see what happens.”

Falkirk resume their league campaign at fifth-placed Stirling Albion on Saturday, October 21 with kick-off at 3pm.

Oliver added: “Stirling Albion have done well. They’ve obviously got promoted and I don’t think they got beaten a lot last year (just five losses from 36 fixtures when winning Scottish League Two).

"They’re obviously in that winning form and we’ll look to take care of them as we did when we had them at home (a 3-0 Falkirk win on August 22).