Falkirk FC: With threat of part-time football if club remain in League One, striker Gary Oliver says pressure is constant
The Falkirk Herald has been speaking to Falkirk striker Gary Oliver to get his thoughts on this added weight of expectation, as the leaders battle it out with second-placed rivals Hamilton Accies who also have 23 points from nine games.
“There’s always pressure,” Oliver, 28, said. “Falkirk are in League One so you always need to try and win the league.
"I think it’s added pressure to us. You just want to try and win every game, keep doing what we have been doing so far and hopefully it’s enough.
"There will be another couple of upsets here and there but it’s a two-horse race just now.
"We need to hope that Hamilton slip up and I’m sure they hope we slip up. We just need to see what happens.”
Falkirk resume their league campaign at fifth-placed Stirling Albion on Saturday, October 21 with kick-off at 3pm.
Oliver added: “Stirling Albion have done well. They’ve obviously got promoted and I don’t think they got beaten a lot last year (just five losses from 36 fixtures when winning Scottish League Two).
"They’re obviously in that winning form and we’ll look to take care of them as we did when we had them at home (a 3-0 Falkirk win on August 22).
"It’s one to look forward to and it’s back to league action. We always look forward to that and try and get three points.”