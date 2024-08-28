Falkirk FC wins Gold Award for Defence Employer Recognition Scheme

Falkirk FC has been awarded gold for the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme – highlighting the club’s commitment towards veterans and serving personnel (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk FC has been granted the Gold Award for the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

The scheme encourages and celebrates employers who support the Armed Forces community and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

Gold status is also awarded to those who implement HR policies that accommodate the needs of the Armed Forces community, while continuously promoting this advocacy within their own networks and industry.

Jamie Swinney, Falkirk's chief executive officer, said: "The club has a proud history and tradition with regards to support to the armed forces. We achieved silver status a few years ago and supported our Foundation to reach silver more recently.

"It was an ambition of the club to reach the highest standard which I am delighted we have now achieved. Falkirk FC will continue to pay tribute to armed forces personnel and veterans as well as maintaining and where possible, increasing our support to support those within our area as it is an important part of our history and tradition.”

The Bairns annual Armed Forces Day is one of the largest in Scottish football. Tickets are also provided to the local British Legion and monies are raised for Poppy Scotland through matchworn shirts and bucket collections.

The club recently facilitated networking opportunities for the armed forces covenant through The Bairns Business Club.

Ray Watt, Highland RFCA Regional Employer Engagement Director, added: “I have been working alongside Falkirk for several years now and have always been impressed with their genuine support for the defence family brought about by their history and community spirit.

"Their commitment towards our veterans and serving personnel is recognised by the Gold Employer Recognition Scheme award and like all of the winners of this award is only achieved through genuine commitment and hard work. It is a great pleasure to be associated with Falkirk.”

The Bairns are one of nine organisations progressing to gold status at this year’s award.