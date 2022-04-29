Falkirk FC: Three staff members set to depart as club announces non-football staffing restructure

Club legend Sammy McGivern has left his role as Commercial Executive, while stalwart Sharon McGuire will also depart the club next month after working for Falkirk for 15 years in the same role.

Retail Manager Jacqueline Galbraith, who was bar manager of Behind the Goals has also accepted a job elsewhere and will move on from the club.

A club spokesperson confirmed a restructure of the area has taken place, and that new appointments will be confirmed in the near future.

Three key staff members will depart the club in the coming weeks (Picture: Michael Gillen)

They commented: “The club is soon to appoint a new Commercial Manager to replace Sammy McGivern.

“Laura Craig, previously Ticketing Manager, will take on the new role of Supporter Services Manager.

"Two Commercial Executives will be recruited imminently to replace Jacqueline and Sharon.

"The club is also on the lookout for a new bar manager for our match day supporters bar, ‘Behind the Goals’. Interest parties should contact the club.”

They added: “Andrew Macleod, who currently works 10 hours per week within our Media Team, will join the club three days per week after finishing university, enabling the club to enhance its media and communications.”

“The new structure provides more cohesion and collaborative working than the current structure. Each department will operate with a small team of staff and volunteers, making it possible to give their full attention to that department whilst working collectively with all other departments within the club.

"The new structure also allows for succession planning and provides a pathway for individuals to develop their skills and grow as the club grows which did not exist before.

“Naturally, the club is disappointed to be losing good people, however it must now look to the future and find the very best people to join our club.

"The restructure and recruitment of new people comes at a vital time in the club’s history and represents an opportunity to help rebuild our club, with each new member of staff having a key role to play in the future of Falkirk FC.

“The club will introduce each new staff member as soon as it is possible to do so. In the meantime, the club will continue to make preparations for next season and our future, with further announcements due over the coming weeks.

"All three individuals leaving have contributed positively to the club in many ways and over many years. Each individual has a great affinity and connection to our club and leave Falkirk FC with the very best wishes of everyone.