Falkirk FC: Supporters group plea for new members

Board representatives Nigel Serafini and Doug Moodie spoke at last week’s board update meeting and informed supporters on the current state of the club’s finances, admitting they are not in a good place.

A spokesman said: “We’re not in debt but the cash reserves of a season or two ago have gone. We’ve no players who would command a sizeable transfer fee, given the closure of the Academy a few years ago.”The player add-ons have come to the end of their natural cycle. We can’t take cup runs for granted and SPFL funding is massively biased towards Premiership clubs.

“Directors made clear that, until we’ve got the club succeeding again, we need fan investment alongside an improved commercial performance.

Director Nigel Serafini (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“Falkirk fans have stepped up, as they always do, contributing £5000 a month to buy shares and invest in our club.

"We have bought 150,000 of the 750,000 shares ring-fenced for FSS and now need to kick on and get the rest so we can make a success of fan ownership, help our club succeed, and stop Falkirk falling into the hands of vultures or charlatans.”