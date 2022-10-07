Falkirk FC: Supporters group organise fundraiser for Kevin McAllister Stand display

Created by season ticket holder Kieran Kuhn, 18, the GoFundMe fundraiser has a goal of £1,300 with the amount already close to being funded.

He said of the proposed display: “This will be organised by a group of supporters, including myself, and has full approval from the club. It would be a small blue or white flag depending on what section of the stand you.

"We understand that not everyone will be able to donate for their own reasons, but a donation of any size will be much appreciated. Any excess cash raised will be used for additional flags/banners for this match or for other games in the future.”

"We hope that you can get behind this idea and back the team in what will be a massive fixture.”

Falkirk will meet the Pars on Saturday, November 5, with kick-off at 3pm as both clubs look to get out of League One.

Last month, the sides met at East End Park with a first-half Callumn Morrison goal sealing a point for the Bairns.

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/km7-stand-display

(Photo: Michael Gillen)