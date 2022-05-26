Falkirk FC: Supporter update meeting with club directors to take place next week

The Bairns will be going into their four consecutive season in the third tier looking to finally win promotion back the Championship under recently appointed manager John McGlynn.

Two back-to-back events will take place on Thursday, June 2, in the Westfield Cafe at the Falkirk Stadium.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Places can be secured for your preferred timing using the links below. Please note both sessions are limited to 150 persons, therefore 300 free tickets are available for the night.

Supporters will have the chance to pose questions and queries to the club's directors next week (Picture: Michael Gillen)

"A small number of free tickets will also be available in the Club Shop for supporters unable to register online.”