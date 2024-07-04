Falkirk FC: Striking red away strip is revealed

The kit, which is the created by technical partner O’Neills, features a striking red shirt – with year’s effort including a bold and eye-catching red and yellow trim and a slim gold and navy blue stripe running down both sides of the top.

And in honour of last term’s history-making invincible League One winning campaign, the strip features gold detailing including the club badge, main sponsor and O’Neills logo.

The shorts are navy blue and with gold accents while the socks are mainly navy blue with gold accents.

Local digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots’ logo adorns the front of the top after they agreed an extension as the Bairns’ main principal sponsor last month.

The kit is one sale via the club shop or online at club partner Greaves Sports.

