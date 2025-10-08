Falkirk FC: Striker signs first contract on his 16th birthday

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 8th Oct 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 11:27 BST
Falkirk FC manager John McGlynn has declared his delight that striker Kai Brown signed his first contract with the club on Wednesday, his 16th birthday.

Bairns fan Brown, who joined Falkirk’s academy two years ago, has since made excellent progress through the ranks and has taken part in first team training sessions.

Gaffer McGlynn told the club website: “Kai has shown real promise since joining our academy.

"He’s a hard-working young player with the right attitude and a clear desire to improve every day.

Kai Brown has made excellent progress at Falkirk (Pic Michael Gillen)placeholder image
Kai Brown has made excellent progress at Falkirk (Pic Michael Gillen)

"Signing his first modern apprentice contract is a fantastic achievement and a well deserved reward for his efforts.

“He’s a Falkirk fan through and through, and it’s great to see another local lad beginning his professional journey with the club.

"We look forward to helping Kai continue his development and seeing how far he can go.”

