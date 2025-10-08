Falkirk FC: Striker signs first contract on his 16th birthday
Bairns fan Brown, who joined Falkirk’s academy two years ago, has since made excellent progress through the ranks and has taken part in first team training sessions.
Gaffer McGlynn told the club website: “Kai has shown real promise since joining our academy.
"He’s a hard-working young player with the right attitude and a clear desire to improve every day.
"Signing his first modern apprentice contract is a fantastic achievement and a well deserved reward for his efforts.
“He’s a Falkirk fan through and through, and it’s great to see another local lad beginning his professional journey with the club.
"We look forward to helping Kai continue his development and seeing how far he can go.”