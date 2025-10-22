Leon McCann applauds Falkirk fans after 1-1 home draw v Rangers on October 5 (Pic by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Falkirk first team coach Stephen McGinn has revealed why defensive mainstay Leon McCann wasn’t in the squad for last weekend’s 2-1 William Hill Premiership victory at Motherwell.

Left-back McCann, 25, who had featured in all seven of Falkirk’s league fixtures prior to the comeback win at Fir Park, was a notable absentee as the Bairns won in North Lanarkshire thanks to second half goals by Calvin Miller and Scott Arfield.

But McGinn explained to Falkirk TV post match: “He (McCann) picked up a little knock in a behind-closed-doors game last week.

"The manager (John McGlynn) gave him every opportunity to get himself fit.

Stephen McGinn pictured at Fir Park last Saturday (Pic by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

"He didn't feel 100% and it's a squad game. Sam (Hart) came in for his first start.

"Obviously, Sam was booked and young Filip Lissah came on at half-time. It's a team game.

"We needed the boys coming on to really step up. I thought Filip was outstanding in the second half playing out of position at left-back.”

After the fantastic backing of Falkirk’s travelling support at Motherwell, McGinn is looking forward to hearing them make more great noise at this Saturday’s home league game against Dundee and beyond.

He added: “We've got three Saturday home games in a row. We love playing at home. I look forward to getting out there.

"An outstanding number of fans travelled to Motherwell. I thought they were so loud. They stuck with us as much as they probably didn't want to in the first half. I'm glad we rewarded them by sending them up the road with three points.”