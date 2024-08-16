Ross MacIver celebrates scoring against Dundee United in Falkirk's 2-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage victory over the Tangerines on July 13 (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Having still been working as an Amazon delivery driver when playing part-time for Alloa Athletic just over a year ago, Ross MacIver has admitted he jumped at the chance to sign a contract extension at high-flying Championship outfit Falkirk until summer 2027.

MacIver, 25, is a key component of a Falkirk side which has started the Championship campaign with two wins out of two as well as qualifying for the Premier Sports Cup second round.

"I was an Amazon delivery driver for a year and it was hard work,” the former Motherwell star said. “I was part-time (in football) for a year having been full-time the rest of the time so I’ve seen the other side.

"I was working during the days and I know how it is to be on the other side. I’m never doing that again.

"I heard about it (the contract extension offer) a few weeks ago and as soon as I did I was more than happy to sign.

"With the club taking me from part-time football when I didn’t really have many options I felt I owed them a bit of loyalty – to the gaffer (John McGlynn) too – and I was more than happy to sign an extension.

"I love working with the gaffer and I probably play my best football under the manager.

“I’m happy to be tied down for a period of time. I’ve got a bit of security so hopefully I can go and kick on from now.

"Being a striker in this team is brilliant. You get so many chances and the way we play is the way I think football should be played.

“You never know what happens between now and the end of the season or in a couple of years’ time. But hopefully I can score a few more goals and they (Falkirk) can get a bit of money for me."

MacIver and his mates are preparing to host top flight Hearts tomorrow (Saturday) in the Premier Sports Cup second round, in a game which kicks off at 3pm.

The Inverness-born striker added: "Hearts are a very, very good team, third best team in Scotland last year. But with the way we’ve started this league and the way we’ve been playing, we should go and play our own game and see how we can compete against a Premiership team. I think that’s one thing we’ll be doing on Saturday.

"When lower league teams take on higher level opponents they tend to sit in a bit more. But I think that’s not a way we play as a team, we’re so much better when we’re on the front foot trying to play.

"It’s a real test for us to play our football against them so we’ll try that out on Saturday.

"I don’t think I’ve played beyond the group stage in this competition before so it’s one I’m really looking forward to. And hopefully on Saturday we get the right result to continue it.”