Falkirk FC star: Shock cup loss to Stenhousemuir could be a blessing in disguise
After coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute, Miller, 26, scored a brilliant free-kick goal in the final minute to earn the 10-man Bairns – who had Liam Henderson sent off midway through the second half – a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and a subsequent penalty shoot-out at Ochilview on Sunday.
But Falkirk – who were led by assistant manager Paul Smith as gaffer John McGlynn was absent recovering from the effects of replacement hip surgery on Friday – were then left gutted as Stenny won the subsequent shootout 5-4 due to home keeper Darren Jamieson saving from Coll Donaldson.
And former Greenock Morton ace Miller, who joined Falkirk on a two-year deal in summer 2023 after leaving Cappielow, told the Falkirk Herald post match: "I managed to get a bit of a rest today and then coming on and playing a small part was nice.
"When you come on as a sub you want to make an impact, I just fancied myself with the free-kick and it went in.
"The disappointing thing is that in the end it didn’t count for anything.
"It’s one of those ones where the game could have gone either way.
"Penalties can be a lottery sometimes as well.
"It could be a blessing in disguise for us because now we can focus on the league.
"We have played a lot of games and have been winning a lot.
"But everyone is needing game time as well, so it might give a chance for other players to get rested as well.
"We are still in two other cup competitions – the Bairns have a Premier Sports Cup second round tie at Celtic on Sunday, September 22 and will also contest the Scottish Cup later this season – so I’m just looking forward to next weekend too.”
Former Celtic youth player Miller also revealed that his stunning free-kick goal at Ochilview had been long in the making.
He added: “It’s one of these situations where we always practice free-kicks on Fridays, me, Ethan (Ross) and Callumn (Morrison).
"So I thought: ‘Just go for it’ with us 1-0 down in the game late on and it went in.”
