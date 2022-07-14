Falkirk FC: Sponsor now faces probe over allegations

The company, owned by Hugh Clarke, 55, were the Bairns’ main front-of-shirt sponsor last campaign but reportedly failed to stump up around £25,000.

A spokesperson for the club confirmed last week that the company had failed to meet their payment obligations relating to the deal.

They added: “The court found in favour of the club and awarded a summary decree in our favour.

Falkirk's home kit last season with then sponsor Clarke ePOS

“The order issued by the court entitles the club to recover the full amounts claimed, interest on late payment and legal expenses incurred.”

Scottish Premiership side Livingston have also ended their agreement with Clarke’s firm “to protect the club’s interests” after around £20,000 is said to have gone unpaid.

Ayr-based junior team Whitletts Victoria say they too are cutting all ties with the sponsor, whose name was on their team shirts and billboards last year.

Basketball outfit Glasgow Rocks have also confirmed they are pursuing “legal action as it was the only viable option left”.

The Scottish Football Association have been made aware of the allegations.

Eight years ago, owner Clarke made a pledge to buy Ayr United, the company connected with that bid for control of the Honest Men being Restoraroof and Walls, since liquidated in 2016.