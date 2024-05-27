Falkirk FC: SPFL's top marksman Callumn Morrison named cinch League One player of the season
John McGlynn’s league invincibles, who cruised to an unbeaten third tier title, were spearheaded by ex-Hearts winger Morrison, 24, who was also named as PFA Scotland’s League One player of the year last month.
He enjoyed the best season of his career to date, finishing as the SPFL’s top goalscorer across all four divisions, scoring a whopping 23 league goals while also managing to bag four assists for his teammates.
Alva native Morrison also scooped every player award at the Falkirk FC Recognition Night, winning the men’s player of the year, players’ player of the year, Junior Bairns’ player of the year, Falkirk Supporters’ Society player of the year and, for his last minute wonder-strike against Montrose, goal of the season.
He signed a new two-year deal back in February.