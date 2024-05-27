Falkirk FC: SPFL's top marksman Callumn Morrison named cinch League One player of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk star Callumn Morrison has been named cinch League One player of the season after firing the Bairns back to the Championship.

John McGlynn’s league invincibles, who cruised to an unbeaten third tier title, were spearheaded by ex-Hearts winger Morrison, 24, who was also named as PFA Scotland’s League One player of the year last month.

He enjoyed the best season of his career to date, finishing as the SPFL’s top goalscorer across all four divisions, scoring a whopping 23 league goals while also managing to bag four assists for his teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alva native Morrison also scooped every player award at the Falkirk FC Recognition Night, winning the men’s player of the year, players’ player of the year, Junior Bairns’ player of the year, Falkirk Supporters’ Society player of the year and, for his last minute wonder-strike against Montrose, goal of the season.