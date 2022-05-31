Falkirk FC: Season tickets to go on sale on Friday

Sales will begin on Friday, 3 May, at 10am and the Bairns hierarchy have promised a ‘smooth’ transition from current partner Ticketmaster to new provider Total Tickets.

A club spokesperson said: “After going through an extensive tender process in which the club looked to identify the very best ticketing platform to suit its needs, Total Tickets was the chosen provider.

"Their fully integrated platform gives supporters access to ticketing, hospitality, and the supporters bar, while also providing the club with access to increased flexibility and an updated marketing system.

Falkirk fans will be able to purchase season tickets from Friday onward (Picture: Michael Gillen)

"In partnering with Total Tickets, we aim to improve the supporter experience and the clubs’ ability to engage with supporters.”