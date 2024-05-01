Falkirk FC: Season tickets on sale for Championship charge as club prepares for record home crowd against Alloa Athletic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns launched their 2024/25 sales this morning (Wednesday, May 1), with an initial early bird period running until Friday, May 31, and they have honoured keeping season ticket prices the same as last term.

Adult tickets for the new campaign are available at prices starting from £252, while concessions can claim their seat from £156. An under-18 brief is available from £98.

Youngsters, aged 12 or under, can once again claim a free season ticket in area thanks to sponsorship from community matchday partner, Your Equipment Solutions.

The cheapest prices are seated in the unassigned Kevin McAllister Stand, while Main Stand tickets are slightly dearer across the board. Prime seating in the middle of the Main Stand tops off at £356.

Fans will also have the option to pay in three equal instalments to spread the cost. Falkirk Supporters’ Society members can also select a monthly payment option, spreading the cost equally over 12 months.

Following on from supporter feedback through a recent fans survey, the club have also announced that if fans wish to do so – they can add a one-off £60 payment known as the Manager’s Fund Season Ticket.

These donations will go directly towards the John McGlynn’s playing budget ahead of the second tier campaign. Supporters also have the option to add a one-off donation at the checkout should they wish to choose a donation amount.

Season tickets are available online, by telephone or in person at the club shop at the Falkirk Stadium. Over 650 briefs have been sold after just 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s trophy day celebrations against Alloa Athletic at home will see a record number of Bairns’ supporters pack the three ends of the ground.