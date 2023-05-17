Falkirk FC: Rumarn Burrell amongst those departing Bairns as squad update is provided

Striker Burrell, who scored 12 goals for John McGlynn’s team, will leave alongside Ryan Williamson, Steven Hetherington, Craig McGuffie, Rumarn Burrell, Paddy Martin, Blair Sneddon, Finlay Malcolm, Lennon Walker and Kyle Connolly.

Paul Watson’s deal also expires next month, but after just returning to fitness after a long-term ACL injury, he has been offered training facilities for the upcoming pre-season. Blaine Rowe, Archie Meekison, Brian Kinnear, Matthew Wright, Maksym Kucheriavyi and Kai Kennedy will return to their parent clubs after loan spells at the Bairns.

Meanwhile, Kelty Hearts star man Alfredo Agyeman will join Falkirk when his contract with the Fife outfit expires this summer. The 23-year old Ghana-born forward netted ten goals throughout the club’s maiden campaign in League One.

Rumarn Burrell (Pics by Michael Gillen)

A Falkirk spokesperson said: “The club wishes to thank each player for their efforts while at Falkirk and wish them the very best for the future.”