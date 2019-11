Falkirk FC held the club's annual Remembrance event before Saturday's match against Airdrie.

Jean Sneddon and Alex Totten laid a wreath at the Brockville gate, alongside Airdrie's club secretary Ann Marie Ballentyne.

Ann Marie Ballentyne, Jean Sneddon and Alex Totten as interim chairman, director Lex Miller looks on. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A minute's silence followed while personnel from the armed forces watched on.