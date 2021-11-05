Falkirk FC remembers
Falkirk FC will hold the club's annual Remembrance event before Saturday's match against Alloa, with the Bairns playing away from home next weekend.
Armed forces charities LegionScotland and Poppyscotland will be welcomed to the Falkirk Stadium for the event.
Free tickets are being offered to veterans and current servicemen/women across the entire Armed Forces.
At last years event the club presented a cheque to both charities worth £2000 through fundraising initiatives.
A Falkirk spokesperson said: “Since we are back at home we are continuing our North Stand incentives to encourage more fans to come to games and show their support from the North Stand. For this Saturday, and in line with Remembrance Day, we are offering free tickets to veterans and current servicemen/women across the entire Armed Forces.”
“To claim your free ticket, show your relevant ID in the club shop before 1:30pm on Saturday 6th October.”