Scott Arfield celebrates scoring for Rangers (Pic Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Dechmont-born midfielder Arfield, 34, served the Bairns for three years – scoring 13 goals in 108 appearances – before joining Huddersfield Town in 2010 in a £400,000 transfer.

He also played for Burnley for five years before joining the Ibrox outfit in 2018 but is out of contract this summer as speculation surrounds his future under Michael Beale.

Arfield told the Scottish Sun: "I loved it (at Falkirk) and they gave me the chance to live my dream.

"I hope one day, in a playing or managerial capacity, to go back to the club. They gave me a chance as a youngster and I won’t forget that.

"They had no money, so they had to promote youngsters.