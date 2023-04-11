News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
41 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony

Falkirk FC: Rangers star Scott Arfield reveals he is keen on Bairns return

Rangers ace Scott Arfield has revealed that he would love to return to his first club Falkirk one day.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Scott Arfield celebrates scoring for Rangers (Pic Craig Williamson/SNS Group)Scott Arfield celebrates scoring for Rangers (Pic Craig Williamson/SNS Group)
Scott Arfield celebrates scoring for Rangers (Pic Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Dechmont-born midfielder Arfield, 34, served the Bairns for three years – scoring 13 goals in 108 appearances – before joining Huddersfield Town in 2010 in a £400,000 transfer.

He also played for Burnley for five years before joining the Ibrox outfit in 2018 but is out of contract this summer as speculation surrounds his future under Michael Beale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Arfield told the Scottish Sun: "I loved it (at Falkirk) and they gave me the chance to live my dream.

"I hope one day, in a playing or managerial capacity, to go back to the club. They gave me a chance as a youngster and I won’t forget that.

Most Popular

"They had no money, so they had to promote youngsters.

"I wish some other teams would go down a similar path. There are a lot of good players in the Scottish game, but they need a chance."

RangersFalkirkIbroxBurnleyHuddersfield Town