Falkirk FC pre-season training is well underway

Falkirk's Liam Henderson is pictured with new signing Brian Graham

Just over six weeks on from the memorable 3-1 home victory over Hamilton Accies which clinched the William Hill Championship title and promotion to the Scottish top flight, Falkirk FC returned to training this week.

And Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was at the Falkirk Stadium to capture the squad being put through their paces by manager John McGlynn and his assistant Paul Smith.

Falkirk – who have been promoted in each of the past two seasons – are preparing for their first stint in the Scottish Premiership in 15 years, with the club having been relegated from the top flight in 2009-2010 after getting 31 points from 38 matches.

Before the league action gets underway on the weekend of August 1 to 3 (Falkirk will find out their fixtures this Friday, June 20 at 9am), the Bairns have a busy schedule in June and July.

Bairns assistant boss Paul Smith passing on some encouragement

This starts with their participation in the Stirlingshire Cup, with Group B games of two 30-minute halves at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, June 21 seeing McGlynn’s team take on Alloa Athletic at 10am and East Stirlingshire from noon, with penalties in the event of a draw.

Back to 90-minute matches, Falkirk have a home friendly against Northern Irish outfit Larne kicking off at 12.30pm on Monday, June 23, before – if they qualify from the group stages – the Bairns play the Stirlingshire Cup final at the Falkirk Stadium against either Stenhousemuir, Dumbarton or Stirling Albion on Tuesday, June 24 in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Further friendlies will follow at home to Raith Rovers on Saturday, July 5 in a 3pm kick-off, before a trip to St Johnstone on Tuesday, July 8 in a 7.30pm start.

Then it’s Group A of the Premier Sports Cup, with Falkirk firstly visiting Brechin City in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, July 12, before an away game against Cove Rangers exactly a week later.

Falkirk then host Queen’s Park from 7.45pm on Tuesday, July 22 before ending the group at home to The Spartans on Saturday, July 26 from 3pm.