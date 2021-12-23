Falkirk FC players and staff on hand to deliver gifts to FVRH's children's ward

(Pic: Falkirk FC/Ian Sneddon)

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, unlike previous visits in the past, the players could not give out the gifts themselves but instead handed over the arts and crafts presents in person to be distributed around the ward.

The club and The Falkirk Foundation both added to the staff and players donations to bring the total up to £600 worth of gifts. With help from the club shop, each present also came with a Falkirk FC themed item.

Head coach Martin Rennie was pleased to have been able to have joined in and supported the yearly event.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It was a real honour to help out. Despite the current restrictions we still wanted as a group to show face and myself and a number of the guys came down to hand over the gifts.

"The support I have had from everyone in the community since coming into the club and the local area has been immense and really touching, so I want to give back in any way I can. Hopefully the presents donated will put a smile on some faces.”

Chief Executive Jamie Swinney said: “Our role within the town is so much more than football. At what can be a difficult time, and after a challenging year, it’s more important than ever that we play our part in supporting our community.

“The annual visit to the children’s ward is a key date in the calendar, and one which we were determined to deliver, despite the restrictions in place. It’s a real pity that our players were unable to visit the children this year, however we hope that the gifts donated by the club put a smile on their faces and make their Christmas that little bit better.