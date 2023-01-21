Falkirk FC: Paddy Martin makes loan move to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

The ex-Hibs shot-stopper, 23, made his debut for the Rosey Posey on Saturday afternoon as the Midlothian outfit lost 4-0 to Annan Athletic.

Martin had fallen behind in the pecking order at the Bairns, and was second choice to Nicky Hogarth and PJ Morrison.

And with the loan signing of stopper Brian Kinnear from West Ham, he has been allowed to move out to realise his goal of being a ‘first choice goalkeeper’ at a club.

Falkirk goalkeeper Paddy Martin has moved on loan to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn confirmed after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Alloa Athletic: ‘Paddy came and asked us to go on out loan. He wants to be a number one at a club and I understand that totally.

‘We get his thinking and he is a young player who wants to play football matches. I wasn’t going to stand in the way of that.

‘With Brian joining we have two very good goalkeepers here again. We would have been happy to run with PJ and Paddy too.’