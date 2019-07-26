Falkirk FC ownership change will bring multi-million pound investment

The board of Falkirk FC is entering detailed negotiations on future ownership that will result in an exciting and ambitious vision through a multi-million pound investment in the club and its facilities.

Mark Campbell, an English businessman with international interests in sport, real estate and coffee retailing is proposing an initial seven-figure cash injection in the club under a plan to return Falkirk to the Scottish Premiership from its current place in League One.

John Park, one of Scotland’s most respected football talent spotters, will become the club’s Football Director.

He will have funds to boost the current playing squad, if the negotiations can be concluded before the summer signing deadline. Further significant investment in player recruitment is planned on the club’s return to the Championship and its push for promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “I am looking forward to working with the football management team and revitalising the development of talented young players to come through the first team, as Falkirk has been well-recognised for in the past.

"Youth development will be an essential part of the club’s future”.

Mark Campbell is a low-key, but highly successful businessman with a lifetime interest in football.

Under his proposals, Mark is gearing his investment to return and retain the club in the Scottish Premiership, invest in young football talent and to build new facilities at the Falkirk Stadium, including a youth academy. He is also proposing to support the Falkirk Foundation.

Mark said: “We still have to go through due diligence and detailed negotiations with the club, but we are hopeful we can have everything in place by the end of August. I’ve been hugely impressed by what has been achieved at Falkirk.

"The club has a large and loyal fan base and I want to work with these fans and the staff to make the club everything that it should be.

"I am looking forward to engaging with fans, so that I can get to know them and they get to know me.

“I am interested in the long term sustainability of the club which will have an exceptional football director in John Park, and working with the fans and the local community I want to make the Falkirk Stadium an exciting hub for sports and community.

“I have wanted to own a football club for some time. I’ve looked at a number in England and Scotland, but when I was introduced to Falkirk I saw huge potential and an opportunity to achieve something special on the field and to make more of the facilities to help sustain the business for the long term.”

His bid was one of three considered by the board and major shareholders who together have recommended unanimously that he should be the preferred bidder, entering a period of due diligence and negotiation, with a view to completing the purchase of the club by the end of August.

Two other bids were received, including a well-researched and well-presented fan ownership proposal which was detailed and impressive, but did not match the exceptional vision and the financial strength of the proposal the board is now considering in detail.