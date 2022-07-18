Falkirk FC: Nigel Serafini stays on as one of two FFS fans' directors

During the election process, which begun earlier this month, no other member put forward a nomination.

Due to this there was no need for an official vote of any kind and Serafini will now join the board full-time and not as an interim appointment.

FFS is also represented on the boars by director Doug Moodie.

“Being a director of the club I love is an honour, as well as a weighty responsibility,” Serafini said after his re-appointment. “I welcome the opportunity to help rebuild the club, accelerate fan ownership and involvement, and turn Falkirk FC into a success story once again.“As FSS membership approaches 500 and the shareholding increases, I ask all Bairns to help push up the numbers which is crucial to all these objectives.“We can rebuild our club together. There’s still a mountain to climb and there’ll be some hairy moments along the way.

"But with everyone’s enthusiasm, energy and effort, we can do it together.”

The FSS co-chairs, added: “We welcome the continuity Nigel brings to the role. We know being a Falkirk director is a big job as the club fights to regain its Championship status.

"An important task for Nigel, alongside his colleague Doug, will be to continue to establish the fans’ director concept at Falkirk, while helping increase FSS membership, investment and shareholding.”

Serafini has supported Falkirk since 1969 and played football at junior level. He is currently chief executive officer of Lothian Buses.

He joined the club’s board in December 2021.

The Falkirk Supporters’ Society’s aim is to give fans a greater say in how the club is run.

They have the option to buy 750,000 shares alongside the Patrons Group, and they are slowly building up a strong membership.

"Since the season ticket announcement we are pleased to say FSS membership has gone up 20% to nearly 500 regular contributors,” Serafini confirmed.