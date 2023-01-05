Manager John McGlynn confirmed recently that the stopper was “unlikely” to stay past the first week in January after the terms of the deal ‘had changed’ between the clubs.

And it has now been confirmed by the club that the Scotland under-21 goalkeeper has returned down south to the Premier League outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk-born Hogarth, 21, has been first choice between the sticks for the majority of the season, playing 17 times for the Bairns.

Nicky Hogarth (Photo: Michael Gillen)

A club spokesperson said: “Everyone at Falkirk Football Club would like to thank Nicky for his efforts while at the Club and wish him all the best for the future.”