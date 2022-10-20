Falkirk stopper Nicky, 21 - who is on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest - started for John McGlynn’s side in their 3-1 victory over Alloa Athletic, who fielded younger brother Jay, 19, between the sticks.

They aren’t the first however, with Allan and Greg Fleming beating them to it in League Two while Blair and Max Currie also played each other in a League Cup match.

"I’ve got the bragging rights in the house because we won the game,” Nicky joked speaking to the Falkirk Herald. “I try to stay as professional as possible and to be honest at the time I was thinking more about how I didn’t keep a clean sheet – that would have really been me getting one over him!

Goalkeeping brothers Jay Hogarth and Nicky Hogarth at the end of the game on Tuesday night (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"We are always really competitive with each other and growing up has been fun in that sense because we have both done so well so far.

"In a sense we are each other’s biggest fan and biggest rival. To share a pitch with him was special.

“He had a good game and he has been playing well for Alloa so I am happy for him. It is a happy household at the moment.

"Moving up here was so easy and there wasn’t really any transition period at all. I moved back in with my Mum and Jay because of how local we are."

Nicky Hogarth saves from Kieran Offord late on in the Alloa match

Nicky has managed to keep three league clean sheets so far since joining the club and he believes the move was a no-brainer.

The move certainly came as a surprise at the time. With PJ Morrison picking up a long-term injury against Airdrieonians, boss McGlynn moved quickly to bring in Nicky to challenge Paddy Martin.

"I know all about Falkirk and the players and management have been really welcoming,” Nicky added. “I was settled in within a few days and it was a simple process.

“Everything came about really fast when I moved on loan. For me it was just another game and I always try to block out any noise before a match and this was no different.

Alloa's Jay Hogarth clears from a Falkirk attack

"My gloves were clean for the first half an hour. We played so well in that opening period and we were completely dominant. We scored from a set-piece too which was great to see.

"They came into it a little bit late on but we stood up to that in the main and we made sure we won the match which was the most important thing. I managed to make a couple of saves in the game too but I would prefer to have none to make at all.

"What we need to do now is to build on the win and not slip up. This weekend against Kelty Hearts is another tough game and of course they beat us not too long ago.”