Falkirk FC: Miller expresses interest in Bairns top job

Interim head coach Kenny Miller on the touchline on Saturday afternoon (Picture: Alan Murray)

The former Scotland hitman joined in December last year after playing under Rennie at Vancouver Whitecaps, and he admits part of the reason he came to the club was with a return to management in mind.

The 42-year-old was briefly player-boss at Livingston in mid-2018, and he now wants to give being a gaffer another go.

“It's something that Martin has discussed with me over the last couple of weeks and there is a reason I agreed to come in and help," he said.

“I believe there is so much potential at this football club.

“It’s in a position it shouldn’t be in, and I feel I could help build the club back to where they belong.

“It’s an opportunity to show the people that matter that I am capable of doing that. Obviously, Martin will still be here to help out and will be about to be a sounding board.

“It’s a good opportunity and it’s one that I’m thriving on. It’s an opportunity to take over.”

The Bairns’ campaign has petered out after failing to reach the promotion play-offs following their 2-0 defeat by Cove Rangers.

Miller sees the final matches of the season as a chance for the players to end the year with some sort of pride, saying: “It is really important, I feel, that we finish strong. At the start of the season, the aim for this club was to win the league, and expectations have just dropped and dropped, which isn’t good enough.

“We need to attack the final two matches and win both. Getting a win on Saturday would make it two wins in a row, which is something we haven’t done for months.

“We have a good group of players here, and my job is to get them to show in these games what they show me during the week in training.”

Saturday’s 3-1 win against now-relegated East Fife gave Miller a first win in interim charge and he was delighted with that result.

“It’s always nice to win games of football,” said the ex-Scotland star. “We scored three good goals. It was good to end that losing run.