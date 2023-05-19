Falkirk FC: Midfielder Ola Lawal signs new deal to keep him a Bairns player
Ola Lawal has extended his stay at Falkirk, signing a new one-year deal for the upcoming League One campaign.
The attacking midfielder, 21, joined the Bairns last August from Chippenham Town and made 20 appearances in his debut season under boss John McGlynn.
He netted four times in Navy Blue and looked a handy player despite his limited game-time towards the middle-to-end of the season.
“Ola came in after the beginning season and has shown real ability,” manager McGlynn said. “He’s a threat in the final third, has an eye for goal and has that raw talent.
"Now he needs to continue to develop his game to get himself into a position where he’s starting more games.
"We’re delighted to be in a position to continue that development and we’re looking forward to working with him over the next year.”