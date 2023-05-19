News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk FC: Midfielder Ola Lawal signs new deal to keep him a Bairns player

Ola Lawal has extended his stay at Falkirk, signing a new one-year deal for the upcoming League One campaign.

By Ben Kearney
Published 19th May 2023, 03:05 BST- 1 min read

The attacking midfielder, 21, joined the Bairns last August from Chippenham Town and made 20 appearances in his debut season under boss John McGlynn.

He netted four times in Navy Blue and looked a handy player despite his limited game-time towards the middle-to-end of the season.

“Ola came in after the beginning season and has shown real ability,” manager McGlynn said. “He’s a threat in the final third, has an eye for goal and has that raw talent.

12-11-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v FC Edinburgh. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 15. SPFL cinch League One. Falkirk goal, Ola Lawal 21.12-11-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v FC Edinburgh. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 15. SPFL cinch League One. Falkirk goal, Ola Lawal 21.
12-11-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v FC Edinburgh. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 15. SPFL cinch League One. Falkirk goal, Ola Lawal 21.
"Now he needs to continue to develop his game to get himself into a position where he’s starting more games.

"We’re delighted to be in a position to continue that development and we’re looking forward to working with him over the next year.”

