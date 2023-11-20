Falkirk midfielder Finn Yeats has outlined his delight at netting his first Bairns goal in Friday night's 4-2 home SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final success over Championship leaders Dundee United.

Finn Yeats and Callumn Morrison celebrate the latter scoring against Dundee United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Yeats, 19, also praised the backing of Falkirk fans in helping John McGlynn’s League 1 hosts stun Jim Goodwin’s higher division side after trailing 2-1 at half-time.

“I’m just delighted,” Yeats told Falkirk TV. “I’ve been wanting that first goal for a good wee while and I think even the fans were wanting me to score.

"It’s been a long time so good to get that. The boys were fantastic.

"Dundee United have only conceded six goals in their league and we’ve just put four past them. Even when we lost two goals quickly to go 2-1 behind, the fans were still cheering us on.

"I think, especially at home if they’re behind us fully, it gives me a big boost thinking that we need to get a result here.

"I thought we dominated in the first 25 minutes. We did slow down a wee bit because with the intensity we play at, we’re going to drop a bit.