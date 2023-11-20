Falkirk FC: Midfield ace Finn Yeats praises fans' backing after netting his first for club in cup win over Dundee United
Yeats, 19, also praised the backing of Falkirk fans in helping John McGlynn’s League 1 hosts stun Jim Goodwin’s higher division side after trailing 2-1 at half-time.
“I’m just delighted,” Yeats told Falkirk TV. “I’ve been wanting that first goal for a good wee while and I think even the fans were wanting me to score.
"It’s been a long time so good to get that. The boys were fantastic.
"Dundee United have only conceded six goals in their league and we’ve just put four past them. Even when we lost two goals quickly to go 2-1 behind, the fans were still cheering us on.
"I think, especially at home if they’re behind us fully, it gives me a big boost thinking that we need to get a result here.
"I thought we dominated in the first 25 minutes. We did slow down a wee bit because with the intensity we play at, we’re going to drop a bit.
"In the moment you’re thinking: ‘They’re a good team, this could be a tough one’. But second half I thought we put them under a lot of pressure.”