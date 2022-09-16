Falkirk FC: McGlynn's men could have a surprise inclusion in squad for Pars clash

The Scotland youth international, who was previously at the Pars on loan, could get some minutes on the pitch against his old side after recovering from a hernia injury.

Speaking ahead of the match, boss John McGlynn commented on his squad availability.

"Kai Kennedy is more likely now,” he said. Brad McKay is getting there too.

Kai Kennedy in action at his last loan club Hamilton Accies, he is yet to play for Falkirk (Photo Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That is a real bonus to have another couple of players very, very close. It gives us strength in depth. Others will be a few weeks still.”

A host of players managed to get minutes in a bounce match which took place last Friday.

Falkirk were set to play Alloa Athletic but matches were called off as a mark of respect after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

McGlynn added: “We weren’t 100% certain but we had a hunch the match would be off so we organised a bounce match between ourselves. It gave us an opportunity to give everyone minutes.

“Players got as long as possible on the pitch and that helped. The squad is now a reasonable size. Guys like Seb Ross need game-time and they got it.