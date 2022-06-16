Falkirk FC: McGlynn opts for pre-season move to grass pitches

In previous campaigns, the Bairns have trained at the Falkirk Stadium – but the former Raith Rovers boss believes a move to grass will benefit the team going forward.

Having been in since Saturday, the bulk of the squad has now returned ahead of the Kilmarnock friendly next Friday night.

That match, which will act as the grand opening of the Kevin McAliister Stand, begins at 7.30pm with tickets already on sale.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith watch on (Pictures: Ian Sneddon)

Speaking to the Herald previously, board member Kenny Jamieson confirmed that a return to grass was on the cards.

"We had spoken to Martin Rennie and Kenny Miller at length and they both mentioned training at the stadium was possibly having a negative impact in some areas,” he explained.

"With things like recovery, coming off an older astroturf pitch to then go on it again on the Monday isn’t helpful.

"John McGlynn and Paul Smith had said they would prefer to train on a grass surface so we are working towards making that happen.”

Full-backs Leon McCann and Sean Mackie take part in a warm-up exercise

Back in July 8, 2005 at Little Kerse, promising young footballer Craig Gowans was killed on the training park when a metal pole he was holding touched an overhead line and he was electrocuted.

The apprentice footballer, who had signed full-time for Falkirk two weeks previously, was taken to Falkirk Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead on arrival.