Falkirk FC: McGlynn asks fans for patience as he aims to build an 'attacking, goal-getting side'

Speaking to the Herald, the ex Stark’s Park boss pointed to his Raith side being heralded as the ‘best footballing side in the Championship’ by many pundits and managers over his time in charge at the club.

However he stressed in a message to the Bairns faithful that it will take time to create something special.

“We know what the fans want,” he said.

John McGlynn's message to the Bairns support is for them to have patience (Pictures by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"But there has to be a realisation too and I would ask for patience. If you have the money to buy a season ticket then all the better and it would help us with bringing in players.

“We want to try and do what hasn’t been done in three seasons and it will all come down to hard work and everyone sticking together.

“Fans want to see a side that is full of fight and plays attacking and exciting football and that is what we want to produce, but stability is needed and time will be needed to bed it all in.“Other sides will be in the same situation too for sure in this league.”

Ex-Rangers striker Kenny Miller, who was in interim charge of the side before McGlynn joined, is set to leave the club with the 60-year-old confirming he wouldn’t be part of his managerial team, but that it isn’t his place to confirm the future of the 69-time Scotland cap.

John McGlynn with long-term assistant manager Paul Smith

He said: “I haven’t spoken to him to be honest. Scotland is a goldfish bowl when it comes to football. You know everyone and I know all the players here already. I know the league and it isn’t anything new to me. I know what we need to bring to the club. I don’t need to speak to him.

“It is one for Kenny to answer and not me. I came here with Paul (Smith) and that is my managerial team. We’ll work with the other folk who are already here like goalkeeping coaches and sports scientists.

“He didn’t have a contract here after the summer, it is up now and that is it.”

Falkirk’s fierce rivals Dumfermline Athletic were relegated at the weekend and will join the Bairns in League 1 next season after losing 1-0 to Queen’s Park at home.

Kenny Miller at the end of the game against Queen's Park (Picture: Michael Gillen)

McGlynn admitted the prospect of facing John Hughes side adds ‘excitement’ to the upcoming campaign for the supporters, and for everyone at the club.

“It’s exciting, that’s the word I would use,” he said. “I don’t touch social media but it was evident that the Falkirk fans were delighted to see them down here and that there will be matches against them.

“Everyone in Scottish football knows how big the matches are and it will bring in big crowds.

“I heard on BBC Sportsound at the weekend the pundits talking about how outwith the Old Firm, that match-up would be the biggest attended game on that day and they are correct to say that.

