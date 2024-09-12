John McGlynn with his Championship Manager of the Month award

After being named as Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month for August, Falkirk boss John McGlynn has given an update on his health situation after undergoing hip replacement surgery last Friday.

McGlynn, who wasn’t in attendance last weekend as the Bairns lost 5-4 on penalties in an SPFL Trust Trophy third round match at Stenhousemuir following a 1-1 draw, will be back in the dugout for the league trip to Airdrieonians this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

"I’m getting on great,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “A big thank you to everyone at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank. They were absolutely magnificent.

"I was in at 7 o’clock on Friday morning and back out on Friday night at 7.30 having had the operation and been checked out by everyone, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, surgeons and doctors.

"I was immediately walking with two sticks and that’s where I am now.

"I’ve managed to get into work and I can walk. I can be a presence in here which is the main thing.

"I don’t necessarily need to be on the training ground, I can have another look. But there’s still plenty for me to do here.

"The hip is fine, the leg’s fine, all good.

"I’ll probably be there on the touchline on Saturday with the sticks. How long I’ve got them in my hands for is debatable. If there’s an Airdrie winger going down the wing maybe I’ll trip them up with a stick!”

When asked the difficulties he had endured before surgery, McGlynn added: “It’s very restricting on the things I can do, there is pain getting in and out of cars.

"Cars are quite tightly packed together and it is a real issue trying to get out of cars.

"Walking a distance, going up and down stairs, having to kick the ball with my left foot all the time because I can’t use my right foot because I got pain in it.

"I was one of the most two footed football players you’ll ever have met.

"But in the last wee while I could only use my left foot for so long. In a wee while I’ll get back to going right foot, left, foot, right foot, left foot.”

On receiving the Manager of the Month prize, McGlynn said: “I’m delighted to pick up this award on behalf of everyone at Falkirk Football Club.

"It has been an amazing month, starting off against Queen’s Park at home on the Friday night.

"There was a lot of anticipation to have Falkirk back in the Championship after five years, and we started off with a 2-1 win. Next we went along the road to Dunfermline for a derby game, we were delighted to win that game 2-0.

"Previously we struggled to beat Dunfermline in League 1, so it was a huge boost to secure the three points.

“We then had a massive cup tie against Hearts which saw the players do amazingly well, and then the game against Partick Thistle was a bit different in that they went down to 10 men early and we conceded after being in front, but we managed to dig out a winner after the boys showed great character and kept on going.

"Finally was a tricky away game against Morton where we found ourself 2-0 down in Greenock. It’s never easy to come back from two goals down, and it speaks volumes for everyone involved.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all the players, all the backroom staff, the media staff, and everyone connected with the club for their support.

"If I get another 10 of these awards then I think we could be in the Premiership, tongue in cheek.”