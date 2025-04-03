Falkirk FC manager John McGlynn responds to Livingston boss David Martindale's claim that 'the league is done'

John McGlynn's side are eight points away from sealing championship title (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has responded to Livingston counterpart David Martindale’s claim that “the league is done”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martindale conceded this season’s William Hill Championship title to Falkirk – who are now eight points clear with five games remaining - after Livi’s 1-0 defeat at Dunfermline Athletic last night, saying: "The league is done. I have been pretty vocal on that, but we now have to try to finish second - it's still in our hands. Ayr are above us on goal difference, but they are still to come to our place."

But McGlynn, unsuprisingly, disputed the Almondvale gaffer’s claim when telling the Falkirk Herald: "We've been looking after ourselves all season and that's all we're going to do. We're focused on the next game and that's more than that. No more than that, that's our attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are where we are because we've accumulated a number of points, we've played well over the season. Just looking after ourselves and doing the job.

Livingston manager David Martindale pictured during Wednesday night's 1-0 league defeat at Dunfermline Athletic (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"If we're successful that's why we'll be successful, by continuing to do the job that we've done. We're very much getting prepared all this week for Morton (who Falkirk host in their next league game this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off).

“They've still got an outside chance of trying to get to the play-offs but find themselves seven points behind Partick.

"I'm sure Dougie's (Morton manager Dougie Imrie) is not giving up. We've got to make sure that we look after ourselves, that's the only thing that will matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if Livingston’s surprise reverse at relegation-threatened Dunfermline in midweek – which came three days after the Lions thumped Queen’s Park 5-0 in the SPFL Trust Trophy final at Falkirk Stadium – was proof that it’s always better to have the points on the board than a game in hand, McGlynn added: “I think you're right, I think you're spot on with regards to that. Obviously sometimes it's the price of success.

"You know the fact that they were in a cup final and they had to play this game very quickly thereafter. Maybe that had some part to play within it.

"I know having been over the course and distance, having won that cup previously and then had to go out and play. It wasn't the best situation you could have found yourself in.

"As I say, we're really just focusing on ourselves. If we look after ourselves and do what we've done for the best part of the season, then hopefully we can get over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously starting on Saturday we've got Morton at home. Then we're away to Ayr, home to Raith Rovers, away to Partick Thistle and then the last home game is Hamilton.

"If it takes to the last game, it takes to the last game. I'm sure everyone's done the sums and plots and maybes.

"That's why we're just going to take it one game at a time and not get too carried away about this game and that game. We're just going to take it one game at a time.

"As we've seen the other night, anything can happen, so we've got to make sure that our attitude is right.”

McGlynn said that – other than injured centre back Darragh O’Connor – Falkirk have a full bill of health for the Greenock Morton game.