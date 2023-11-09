Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn has revealed that striker Gary Oliver will miss this weekend’s home League 1 encounter against FC Edinburgh after sustaining an injury in training.

Gary Oliver (left) will miss FC Edinburgh game this weekend (Pic Michael Gillen)

"Gary Oliver’s picked up a bit of a niggly hamstring injury in training,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “He picked it up on Tuesday.

"He’s given it a little go today but there’s something just there. If it’s anything it will be a Grade One, it won’t be long, 10 days to maybe two weeks out but we just have to wait and see.

"We’ll have Callumn Morrison back, we’re still without Stephen McGinn and Brad McKay.”

John McGlynn's Falkirk have won nine and drawn three of their 12 league games so far this season (Pic Michael Gillen)

League leaders Falkirk are as low as 1/10 with one bookmaker to beat Michael McIndoe’s bottom of the table capital team at the Falkirk Stadium this Saturday, kick-off 3pm, but McGlynn is warning his troops to be on their guard.

“We have to guard against complacency obviously,” he added. “You don’t want to be coming in with the wrong attitude.

"We’ve got to be ruthless. We can’t have any sympathy for Edinburgh in any shape or form, we’ve got to make sure that we’re professional and we’ve got to go out and get that job done.

"There’s no doubt that we’ll be massive favourites to win that game and we’ve got to go out and apply ourselves correctly.

"There’s a reason why we’re so many points ahead of them. We’ve been playing good stuff, we’ve got to be confident in our ability.”

After the Edinburgh City game, Falkirk – who reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals last season – have back-to-back home cup ties over the following two weekends as they host Dundee United in an SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final before playing Formartine United in the Scottish Cup third round.

McGlynn added: “We always want to try and do well in cups. It’s good for the club and it’s good for the players to be involved in these games.

"We did really well last year and the league table would suggest that we've got an even stronger squad this year so with the luck of the draw we’ve won two games against Championship opposition already this season – Ayr United and Queen’s Park – in the Challenge Cup and now we face the top dogs Dundee United who have been flying and scoring goals galore. We know that’s going to be a big task but we’ll be up for it on the night with nothing to lose.

"Formartine are a non league team so it comes down to not taking it for granted, not being complacent and getting the job done.

"The Scottish Cup can bring a lot of finances to the football club and good exposure as well. We got great exposure last year by getting to the semi-finals.