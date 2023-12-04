Falkirk boss John McGlynn reckons the club’s ‘singing section’ – trialled for three games in early season before being retained after the board consulted Bairns ‘Ultras’ – is helping their League 1 promotion push.

Falkirk's Ultras pictured during the last game against Kelty Hearts, a 5-1 away win in September (Pic Michael Gillen)

Falkirk have won six and drawn one of their seven home league games so far in 2023-24, having shipped 19 home points last term after five draws and three losses, with games typically being played in a much ‘flatter’ atmosphere at Falkirk Stadium .

“The Ultras section is a big benefit for us as they’re creating an atmosphere which is obviously helping the players perform,” former Raith Rovers gaffer McGlynn, 61, told the Falkirk Herald. "It’s been very, very noticeable. Even last season there was a group at the back of the stand who would sing but it’s been much more organised and much more consistent this season.

"And there have been times in games when we’ve actually needed the encouragement because it is giving the players encouragement.

John McGlynn is happy with improved atmosphere at Falkirk Stadium this season (Pic Michael Gillen)

"We make a point of thanking the fans at virtually every game because it does mean a lot to each and every one of us, all the players and staff here.

"We really appreciate the people who put it together and they go a little bit above and beyond. Whether it’s some kind of flags or little bits of presentations of some things.

"It’s made a big difference and long may it continue.”

McGlynn, whose second-placed side is currently involved in a two-way fight for the League 1 title with leaders Hamilton Accies whom they trail by two points with a game in hand, said that some people may claim that Falkirk’s improved form with the singing section in place this season is ‘a coincidence’.

But he doesn’t undervalue an initiative which came about after a consultation between chief executive Jamie Swinney and Bairns supporter liason officer Kevin Beattie.

McGlynn added: “You’ll never, ever know what the chemistry exactly is that makes you win football matches.

"I like to think we’ve maybe got better players and that certainly helps. That’s a big thing. We wouldn’t underestimate having the singing section, but you can’t attribute all our good results to that.