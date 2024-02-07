Falkirk FC: Manager John McGlynn and star attacker Calvin Miller win respective Glen’s Manager and Player of the Month awards for January

Falkirk manager John McGlynn alongside winger Calvin Miller after being presented with their Glen’s monthly awards (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The Bairns boss claims his fourth award of the season after a month that saw his side continue their unbeaten streak in the third tier into 2024 with a 1-0 win against Queen of the South before a 4-0 victory at home to Cove Rangers.

The next match saw Falkirk come back from 2-0 down to rescue a point against Edinburgh City, with the final league fixture of the month a resounding 5-0 win over Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill.

They did fall to a Scottish Cup defeat last month – but their outstanding league form has them on track for the title.

“I’m delighted to accept this award and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part,” McGlynn beamed after receiving the award. “January has been another good month for us, with some excellent wins and performances.

"We got a bit unlucky in our cup ties, but it’s ten points out of a possible twelve in the league, which we’re delighted with.

"The players have been magnificent once again and the level of consistency is different class. I would like to give a big thank you to the players for their efforts during the month.“This award is recognition for the hard work that everyone has been putting in, both the backroom staff and the players, and also the fans for all their backing.

"I would like to thank them for their support, we’re all in this together.”

During January, tricky winger Miller was on top form for his side, grabbing two goals and three assists. That double, which came against bottom club Edinburgh City, included a stoppage-time penalty that crucially kept the Bairns’ unbeaten league record intact.

With just 14 matches remaining, Falkirk are eight points clear at the summit over title rivals Hamilton Accies, and the pair meet when league action returns for the Bairns on Saturday, February 17.