Striker Juan Alegria has returned to parent club Rangers (Pic Michael Gillen)

Alegria, 20, netted six times in 19 games for Falkirk but has gone back to the Ibrox giants having initially joined McGlynn’s outfit on a season-long loan.

“We’ve got a good relationship with Rangers,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “That will continue.

"It’s very much within their rights to recall Juan. It’s kind of outwith our control.

Bairns boss John McGlynn is trying to bring in another striler

"We kind of move on. We thank Juan for his time here. We hope that he enjoyed it.

"We believe he did and we believe that he learned. I can’t say too much because it’s Rangers’ business but it may become apparent in the next few weeks as to a particular reason why they’ve taken him back.

"There is scope to bring in a replacement. Even with Juan staying we had two priority positions that we had to fill.

"One was right back and one was trying to get another striker.

"We’ve been on that case for some time. We have filled the position at right back, we’ve now got Blaine Rowe in who looked particularly good on his debut, just about scoring within three or four minutes.

"And we have Ryan Williamson coming back. Exactly when I don’t know, it’s still a good few weeks down the road.

"But we’ve got cover in that area now with two right backs which is good.

"The other position we need to strengthen is the striking department. Juan has got six goals in 19 games which is OK. It’s not the worst but we believe we would probably need another striker anyway.

"Now they’re very difficult to come by. Not easy at all.

"That’s the challenge unfortunately but everyone is trying to get the same thing, everyone is trying to get someone who’s doing that so we are in that position.

"There is scope but we have been looking. We are in the loan market.

"We have not hidden the fact that the club has not got any money. The only money I’ve got to spend is the money I get from players going out.”

McGlynn said Falkirk have no new injury problems for the home game against Clyde tomorrow (Saturday), with kick-off at 3pm.