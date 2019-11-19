Falkirk FC Manager: David McCracken and Lee Miller take charge of Bairns

Former Falkirk favourites Lee Miller and David McCracken took Falkirk training this morning.

The duo have stepped in to the managerial void created by Ray McKinnon and Darren Taylor's dismissal on Saturday night.

Lee Miller and David McCracken take interim charge of Falkirk. Picture: Falkirk FC

The Bairns board wielded the axe after a 1-1 draw at Dumbarton marred by angry scenes from furious fans.

Bookmakers made Owen Coyle an early favourite but after a surge of bets on Monday Miller and McCracken moved into pole position and were officially unveiled as the Bairns temporary bosses at lunchtime today.

They'll have Alex Totten as an experienced sounding board doubling up as a management advisor with his commerical role.

David McCracken and Lee Miller return to Falkirk. Picture: Falkirk FC

Paperwork had to be finalised on Monday to secure the release and clearance of both with the SFA as both were affiliated to clubs. McCracken was coach at fellow League One side Peterhead, and Miller registered as a player at Livingston. Both have now been released to take up their first senior management roles.

Both have previous on the coaching staff at Falkirk. Following retirement as a player and Bairns captain McCracken was a fitness coach for the latter months of Peter Houston's reign. Lee Miller also stepped in to the dugout to take over the Bairns youth team from Alan Maybury in September 2017 and has been coaching youth sides at Motherwell this term.

Interim Chairman, Lex Miller, said: “First and foremost I wish to thank both Peterhead FC and Livingston FC for their co-operation in allowing both Lee and David to return to the club.

“We are delighted to have appointed Lee and David, both are consummate professionals who understand exactly what this club is all about. It is an important few weeks for the club

and I am confident that our entire fanbase will show their full support to our new coaching team in the matches ahead.”

Lee Miller, said: “I am delighted to be back home. The opportunity was one I couldn’t refuse given how much the club means to me. I have always had a brilliant relationship with the

Falkirk fans and I am itching to get into the dugout on Friday night.

“David and I know the club extremely well, we know what is expected and we are determined to get a smile back on the faces of the Falkirk fans once again. We need to get

results and we will do everything we can to deliver.”

David McCracken, said: “I’ve had some incredible memories here as a player and I am extremely proud to be asked to coach the team with Lee. We all know the potential here

and where this club should be, it’s up to us now to get results to help realise that.

“Coming back feels right, it’s a real buzz to be out on the pitch and around the stadium again. We have the chance to get off to a great start on Friday night and we will do everything we can to ensure the team are fully prepared for the match.”