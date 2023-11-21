Camelon Juniors gaffer Gordon Wylde says his team gave opponents Livingston United “total respect” throughout Saturday’s 7-0 away King Cup first round romp.

A hat-trick by Falkirk loanee Rhys Walker and further strikes by Kieran Dolan, Sam Collumbine and James Finlay (2) easily saw off a Livingston side who went down to 10 men after receiving a red card on 80 minutes.

“The pitch didn’t allow us to play the way we’d like to play,” Wylde said post match. “But credit to the boys, they got the ball down and started passing it once we went 2-0 up which was good.

"We’re absolutely delighted to go into the next round. Some of the goals were very good.

Rhys Walker celebrates scoring for Camelon Juniors at Livingston United (Pics by Kristopher Dowell)

"To get seven goals anywhere, you can only beat the team that’s in front of you and we gave them total respect because we worked so hard for the seven goals.

"When we were 2-0 up I think the players maybe thought it was too easy.

"We started doing things that we normally wouldn’t do against better sides.”

Referring to hat-trick hero Walker, Wylde added: "You don’t score three goals at any level unless you’re a good player and you’d pay to watch the wee man out on the left hand side.

Gordon Wylde (right) currently has Camelon Juniors second in the East of Scotland League first division table

"He’s still got a lot to learn. But what he’s learned coming to play with us against men is that he’s taken a lot of bumps and bruises and it’s getting up and getting on with it."