The technical approach favoured by his current Falkirk manager John McGlynn – including thorough pre-match build-up and video analysis – brings a smile to Liam Henderson’s face when he recounts its sharp contrast with the technique often adopted by his ex-Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

Recognised as being one of Scottish football’s great characters, Dick, 70, and his twin brother and assistant boss Ian, nicknamed ‘Pink’, made a big impression on Henderson during the 27-year-old’s season at Gayfield during 2021-22, when the Red Lichties sensationally finished Championship runners-up, just two points behind champions Kilmarnock.

"Pretty much before every Arbroath game, I remember Dick and Pink both starting to sing ‘Dear Liza’ to the players,” Henderson - who joined Falkirk in summer 2022 - told the Falkirk Herald.

"They had buckets and spades and they were going across the changing room. The first time I heard it I pretty much thought: ‘What the heck is going on here?’

Liam Henderson weighed in with nine goals and four assists for Falkirk last season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"One would sing the first part of the song then the other would sing the next part. That was hilarious, so funny. And it was before a game as well, so the team talk switched to singing Dear Liza!

“That kind of banter did relax the boys before a game. It was a different way of doing it.

"It was quite eye opening for myself at first because I’d not seen stuff like that before. You were meant to be focusing on the game and thinking about the game, whereas that could relax some boys and take their mind off it a wee bit.

"I remember we were playing Killie in a lot of the boys’ biggest game of their careers where basically whoever won it was going up to the Premiership in the last game.

"Obviously a lot of the boys were nervous going into the game, we were in the changing room and Dick actually sang a song. The boys didn’t even know where to look or what was going on.

“But that’s just how he was and he took a lot of credit for it if it worked and if it didn’t that was kind of it. It was very different.

"Dick wasn’t much of a singer, but he was probably better than his brother!”

After cruising to the League One title last season, Falkirk make the step up the Championship this term, with their first game at home to Queen’s Park on Friday, August 2, kick-off 7.45pm.

Henderson said: “Obviously it’s a step up to the Championship and we know what it’s like.

"A lot of the boys have all been involved in the Championship throughout their career. There’s only a couple maybe that have not played in it, so we know what it’s all about, how hard it is, how difficult the games are and especially the away games.

"But we’re very confident in ourselves and the ability we have as a team. The season we had last year can only give us confidence to go into the league this year.

"The gaffer having me playing in midfield last season was a big part of me getting in the box and trying to get on the end of some crosses.

"I tried my best to do that and obviously I did get a few goals along the way.

"That’s almost a bonus to help the team and personally as well.

"It’s going to be much harder this year as the Championship players are a lot more streetwise and stuff. If I can get nine goals and four assists (Henderson’s overall tally for Falkirk in 38 games last term) I’ll be buzzing, bring it on.”