Falkirk FC: Legends’ lock-in tickets on sale now

Dave McInally, founder of the foundation (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Organised by the Crunchie Initiative, the night will take place on Thursday, April 14, at Behind the Wall in Falkirk’s Melville Street.

With the event starting at 6.30pm, tickets are now on sale on social media and have very limited availability.

Speaking to the Herald, Dave McInally, who runs the group, who have agreed with the club to rename the south stand after Kevin McAllister, says it will be a night to remember.

“The guys from that year are all getting together and the idea is to have the fans amongst them remembering what one of our greatest squads,” he said.

"Some of the guys will be behind the bar so people can have a chat with them and it will be a really relaxed night.

"We will have photographers there too so people can have their pictures taken with the guys.”

McInally confirmed at least 12 of the squad would be in attendance, with club legend Alex Totten and other guests making for a memorable night.

He said: "We’ve also got some of the back-room staff from the time to spill any secrets from the time.

"The ex-groundsman Jim Dawson and the ex-kitman Ian McIntyre will be add some colour to the night and spill any good stories.”