Falkirk FC: Legends’ lock-in tickets near sell out

Bairns legend Alex Totten (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The reunion event for members of Falkirk’s 1997 Scottish Cup squad, with all proceeds going to MND Scotland and the CM Foundation in honour of David Hagen and Paul McGrillen.

Organised by the Crunchie Initiative, the night will take place at Behind the Wall in Falkirk’s Melville Street.

With the event starting at 6.30pm, tickets now have limited availability.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk legend Alex Totten said: “The charitable causes are a great touch and it will be a brilliant night.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with everyone from what one of the best squads I had ever worked alongside.

"Players like Kevin McAllister were some of the best I’ve ever worked with throughout my time within the game.